Manipur Police successfully on September 13, rescued a woman, suspected to be from the Kuki community, from Jiribam Bazar near Lamkhai Bazar.



The woman, later identified as Ngaoboi Singson, aged 42, was promptly handed over to her family members after the rescue operation. The incident highlights the ongoing tension and the law enforcement's active efforts to maintain order in the region.

In a concerted effort to ensure the safety of citizens and maintain law and order, security forces intensified search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. These operations aimed to prevent any untoward incidents in the troubled areas.

To facilitate the movement of essential goods, authorities ensured the safe passage of 253 vehicles along National Highway 37 (NH-37) and 157 vehicles along National Highway 2 (NH-2). To ensure free and safe travel, strict security protocols were implemented, including security convoys in sensitive stretches along these highways.

In addition, a total of 108 Nakas (checkpoints) were established across different districts of Manipur, covering both hill and valley areas. These checkpoints played a crucial role in monitoring and controlling movement, but no individuals were detained in connection with violations during this period.

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