Manipur police restrains citizens from circulating viral video showing armed Myanmar militants

Manipur Police has issued a clarification regarding a video circulating on social media that purportedly shows armed militants in Myanmar, claiming they are heading towards Manipur.

Authorities have cautioned the public against sharing such content, noting that it can generate unnecessary fear and panic. Police also warned that circulating misleading information could attract legal action.

Officials emphasized that Security Forces across the state, including those deployed in border areas, remain on high alert. All necessary measures are being taken to maintain peace and ensure public safety. Security Forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.



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The movement of 267 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 has been ensured, with strict security measures in place at vulnerable locations. Security convoys have been provided along sensitive stretches to guarantee the free and safe movement of these vehicles.

In addition, a total of 114 Nakas and checkpoints have been installed across various districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley. However, no detentions have been reported so far.

Police urged citizens to rely only on verified sources for information and to avoid spreading unverified videos or messages that could disturb public order.