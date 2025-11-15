Manipur: Security forces destroy over 200 acres of poppy cultivation in three-days

In a series of coordinated anti-narcotics operations across Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts, Security Forces successfully destroyed poppy plantations spanning more than 200 acres between 12th and 14th November 2025.

On 14th November, approximately 113 acres of poppy plants were eradicated at multiple locations in Ukhrul district, including Lamlai Chingphei Hill Ranges, Thawai Kuki (Mapithel) Hill Ranges, Phalee & Tora Village Hill Ranges, and Kachai Thikor Hill Range. During the operation, 10 farm huts found at the sites were also destroyed.

Earlier, on 13th November, security personnel, in collaboration with other government agencies, including the Forest Department, destroyed poppy plantations over 35 acres at Mullam Hill Range under Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district, demolishing three huts at the site.



Also Read: Manipur: Security forces destroy 35 acres of poppy plantations in Ukhrul

On 12th November, approximately 56 acres of poppy cultivation were destroyed in Kangpokpi district at the adjoining areas of Thonglang Akutpa & Songjang Hill Ranges and Awlmun Village under Kangchup Police Station. Nineteen farm huts, ten bags of fertilizer, and nine sacks of salt found at the sites were also destroyed.

In a separate operation on 14th November, Security Forces arrested two drug traffickers, Raju Ali and Aynul Haque, both residents of Kamrup, Assam, at Maram check post under Maram Police Station, Senapati district. Authorities seized one four-wheeler and 18.2 kg of opium from their possession.

Officials said these operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and poppy cultivation in the state, emphasising that such measures are crucial to safeguarding local communities from the scourge of narcotics.