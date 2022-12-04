Manipur Police on December 4 seized 416 grams of Brown Sugar and apprehended one person in connection with the matter in the state's Churachandpur district.

Acting on specific input, a team from Churachandpur police led by Officer-in-charge (OC) N Thanzamuan and Sub Inspector (SI) B Zairemthang rushed to the Songgel area and conducted a search operation.

During the search operation, a black bag was found containing 33 soap cases and after the inspection of the same, brown sugar weighing 416 grams was found.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested person Semkhogin Misao has procured the suspected brown sugar from one person from Myanmar at Rs 7000 per soap case.

Meanwhile, a case in this regard has been registered under relevant sections of the ND and PS Act and further investigation is underway.

Recently, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that his government was focused on dealing with illegal immigration and smuggling of drugs in the state, besides initiating counter-insurgency measures.

Speaking at the 131st Raising Day of Manipur Police, Singh also said the relationship between the force and the public has improved over time.

The CM said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s approval to establish 34 police stations along the border areas is the testimony of the Centre’s faith in the state police to counter illegal immigration and cross-border smuggling.

"We cannot solely concentrate on insurgency, and counter-insurgency measures... as the state is facing problems of immigration and drug smuggling," Singh said.

He also said GPS-enabled dedicated highway patrol vehicles have been launched “for the first time in Manipur and the northeast”.

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