Manipur Police on January 11 seized a huge cache of contraband drug suspected to be Heroin worth Rs 25 lakh in the state's Kangpokpi district.

The seizure was made after a combined team of Kangpokpi district police stopped one eco sports car, silver colour, bearing registration number TR 01 BD-0259.



During the questioning of the driver and the occupant separately in a tactful manner, they admitted themselves as drug peddlers carrying suspected drugs concealed in the vehicle.

''On confirming the presence of the contraband items in the vehicle, the officer on the spot immediately informed the Executive Magistrate (SDM), Kangchup Geljang, Kangpokpi District regarding the situation & requested his immediate presence. On his arrival, the police team recovered 100 numbers of soap cases suspected to be containing contraband drug items concealed inside the vehicle,'' an official statement said.

''On weighing the contraband items, it is found to be 4.080 Kgs including the weight of the plastic soap cases and polythene bags. The recovered contraband items have been seized in the presence of the executive magistrate and witnesses after observing necessary formalities and both the accused persons were arrested at 2:25 pm,'' the statement added.

The accused were identified as Ngamboi Haokip (30) and Thangminlen Kipgen, (32).

As per the statement, the approximate value of the seized contraband drug suspected to be Heroin No.4 is estimated to be around Rs 25 lakh only in the local market.

Besides this, also seized the vehicle, Two mobile phones, one driving license, and one Aadhar card.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered to vide FIR No. 2(1) 2023 GSPM PS u/s 21(0/29/60(3) ND & PS Act for further investigation.

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