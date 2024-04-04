Security forces have conducted search operations and area domination in the peripheral and susceptible regions of hill and valley districts on April 4 and seized huge cache of arms and ammunitions.

The operations led to the recovery of numerous items which include: one local made pistol, one local made .22 revolver, one Pompi, one tube launching, two 2" motor shell, two smoke hand grenades, three detonators of No. 75 MK-2, one Blank Fire Attachment, thirty-one empty cases, two empty magazines of SLR, two 38 mm Rubber bullets, four 12 bore cartridges, one walkie-talkie set and three bullet proof plates. These items were discovered in Champhai village, situated in Imphal East District.

Additionally in another operation, in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operations the following items were recovered: 01 (one) 51 mm Mortar, 11(eleven) single barrel (country made), 01 (one) .22 country made pistol with magazine, 01 (one) .32 country made pistol with magazine, 06 (six) 51 mm Mortar live rounds and 11(eleven) live rounds of 9 mm pistol from E Bungjang Village, Churachandpur District

Also read: Delhi Court refuses second PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of CM