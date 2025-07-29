Manipur: Poll officials meet political parties across 6 districts ahead of electoral roll revision

In preparation for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, election officials in Manipur have conducted meetings with political party representatives across six districts and two assembly constituencies.

The interactions, held in Noney, Ukhrul, Kamjong, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, and Kakching (Hiyanglam and Sugnoo segments), aimed to ensure stakeholder participation in the revision process.

Key issues discussed included polling station rationalisation, appointment of booth-level agents, voter verification documents, and local challenges. Officials assured party leaders that their suggestions would be considered to improve the process.



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On July 25, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ramananda Nongmeikapam chaired a state-level meeting with representatives of national and state parties in Imphal, announcing January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date and highlighting the rollout of house-to-house verification.

Training for booth-level officers and supervisors is already underway in constituencies such as Keirao, Thongju, and Moirang as the state prepares for a transparent and updated voter list.