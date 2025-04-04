The Manipur Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has called for the widespread promotion of the SUP (Single Use Plastic) Public Grievance App, a digital tool designed to curb pollution caused by Single Use Plastics (SUPs).

The decision to popularize the app was taken following the Board’s Second Inter-Departmental Coordination Meeting on ‘Cleanliness of Imphal City’, held on March 7, 2025.

Originally launched by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi, the SUP Public Grievance App aims to empower citizens by allowing them to report the usage, manufacturing, or stocking of banned SUP items directly to the authorities. This initiative aligns with India’s broader commitment to eliminating harmful plastics, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to phase out SUPs by 2022, announced during World Environment Day on June 5, 2018.

The ban on identified SUP items was officially enforced across India on June 30, 2022, under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 (as amended). However, despite the ban, violations continue in many areas, necessitating stricter enforcement and public participation.



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The SUP Public Grievance App provides an easy-to-use platform for citizens to lodge complaints regarding illegal SUP activities. The app can be downloaded via the QR code available on the CPCB website (cpcb.nic.in) or directly from the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

MPCB officials emphasized that public engagement is critical for effective enforcement of the ban, urging residents of Manipur—particularly in Imphal—to actively use the app to report violations. Authorities hope that increasing awareness and accessibility of the platform will contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

For further details and app installation, citizens are encouraged to visit the CPCB official website or check their respective app stores.