Professor Shanta Laishram, a distinguished academic from Manipur, has been appointed the head of the Indian team for the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), which is scheduled to take place in Australia in July this year.

The National Board for Higher Mathematics (NBHM) announced the selection of Laishram, who serves as a professor at the Theoretical Statistics and Mathematics Unit of the Indian Statistical Institute.

He will lead the national team at this prestigious global event.



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Laishram, 44, hails from Thoubal district in Manipur. In the appointment letter, NBHM Member Secretary Jaya Mukherjee expressed confidence in his leadership and wished him success in his role.

The Australian Maths Trust, the organizer of the 66th IMO, highlighted the event’s importance as the largest and most prestigious of all international mathematical Olympiads.

The IMO, which has grown from just seven participating countries to over a hundred annually, will be held on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. Although Australia has been a participant since 1981, this will only be the second time the country hosts the event, the first being in Canberra in 1988.