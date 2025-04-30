The District Magistrate of Tamenglong, Dr. L. Angshim Dangshawa Maring, IAS, has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in light of escalating tensions over a boundary dispute between Old Tamenglong and Dailong villages.

The order comes in the wake of a recent directive by the Civil Judge (Senior Division), Tamenglong, dated April 15, 2025, in Judicial Misc. Case No. 12 of 2025 [Reference: Original Suit No.18 of 2005/7 of 2015], regarding the constitution of a Commission to address the land dispute.

According to inputs received by the district administration, villagers from Old Tamenglong were planning to organize a rally from Tamenglong Village towards Tamenglong headquarters on April 30.

Anticipating the possibility of unrest, including arson, disruption to daily life, and a breach of peace, the district authority has acted preemptively to maintain law and order.



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The key directives of the order include:

Ban on Assembly: No gathering, rally, or assembly of five or more persons will be allowed in the Tamenglong headquarters area until further notice.

Restriction on Arms: The carrying of arms, ammunition, or explosive substances in the affected areas is strictly prohibited.

Immediate Enforcement: The order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain valid until further notice.

The order covers the entire Tamenglong headquarters and the bordering areas of Dailong, Duigailong, and Old Tamenglong villages.

The administration has urged residents to cooperate with the authorities and maintain peace, assuring that necessary steps are being taken to resolve the matter through legal and administrative channels.