South Asian Bamboo Foundation observed 14th World Bamboo Day at Bamboo Complex Patsoi-I under Imphal West district on September 19.

Experts on various field unequivocally observed bamboo cultivation in a systematic matter instead of just letting grow wild would be the best means to stop poppy cultivation.

Founder of World Bamboo Day, Kamesh Salam said that Manipur has endowed with rich variety of bamboo but the state is still yet to tap its benefit. Promotion of bamboo plantation and bamboo made items will help to boost to economy of state. Realising the significance given by bamboo to environment, many states has started using bamboo in construction of buildings, houses. However, most of the bamboo are being imported from other country.

“Most of the bamboo made items available in Manipur are also imported from other states. If proper training is provided in making bamboo craft and cultivation of bamboo in systematic manner, our state can earn good income. Bamboo industry is not viable in Manipur as 70 per cent of bamboo goes wastage after making particular items from it. This has created bamboo artisan loss of profit. Such problem can be address had proper skill, equipment and training are provided,” he said while suggesting state government to frame comprehensive policy on promotion of bamboo cultivation and its products.

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Bamboo shoot expert from Japan, Hitoshi Yokota said that Japan used to import 550 tons of bamboo shoot every day mostly from Taiwan and China. If Manipur can export at least 1 per cent of this quantity in a day, the state can earn good income. He also suggested bamboo to be cultivated in systematic way just like cultivation of paddy, vegetables instead of just letting them grow wild.

During the panel discussion held as a part of the function on the theme “Rebuilding the economy with bamboo”, environmentalist, Rajesh Salam said that not only in term of income generation, bamboo is highly useful in mitigation of climate change. It can play good role in sequestration of carbon release in environment. In developed country like Japan, bamboo park or bamboo forest are developed to make used it as natural therapy for people who have breathing problem.

Another experts, retired IAS officer, RK Nimai said that bamboo usually matured in four years and possess quality of high carbon sequestration. Cultivation of poppy gives lot of negative impact to environment. Viewing the multiple benefit that one can extract from bamboo, it is high time to cultivate bamboo as a crop that can replace poppy.

As a part of the programme, painting competition was also conducted and displayed various items made from bamboo.