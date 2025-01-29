Intense gunfights between the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and Manipur-based rebel groups have continued for the third consecutive day near the Indo-Myanmar border, close to Border Pillar No. 87 in Kamjong district.

The clashes, which began on January 27, have escalated further, leading to casualties.

Reports indicate that at least eight more KNA-B cadres were killed in fresh gunfights today, bringing the estimated death toll on the KNA-B side to around 30 over the past three days.



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Additionally, as per sources, at least eight sophisticated weapons have been recovered from the conflict zone.

Sources suggest that the encounters have now spread to nearby areas, further escalating tensions along the border.

Security forces have yet to release an official statement regarding the exact number of casualties on both sides.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as the prolonged gunfight poses a serious security threat along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Further updates are awaited as the conflict unfolds.