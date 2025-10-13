Manipur records over 2,300 dengue cases, one death reported so far this year

Manipur has reported a sharp rise in dengue cases this year, with at least 2,332 people testing positive and one fatality recorded so far, according to an official report released by the state health department.

The cases were detected between January 1 and October 11, after 5,613 samples were tested across the state. This marks a significant increase of 979 cases compared to the same period in 2024, when 1,353 infections were recorded.

Imphal West district has emerged as the worst-hit, accounting for 1,679 of the total cases, followed by 363 in Imphal East. Bishnupur and Thoubal districts reported 68 and 63 cases respectively, while the lone dengue-related death was recorded in Bishnupur.



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Among the hill districts, Senapati reported the highest number of infections at 45, followed by Ukhrul with 23 cases. Churachandpur and Kangpokpi recorded three and two cases, respectively.

Health authorities have attributed the spike to prolonged monsoon conditions and stagnant water bodies that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The state health department has intensified vector control measures and awareness campaigns to curb the spread of the disease.

Officials have urged residents to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, eliminate stagnant water, and use mosquito repellents and nets to protect themselves from infection.