The report of the Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) on the “Long-Term Perspective Plan for Conservation and Wise Use of Loktak and Associated Wetlands” was launched in Imphal on July 28, said an official statement.

The report was launched by the chairman, of Loktak Development Authority (LDA), M Asnikumar Singh along with Chief Secretary, Dr. Vineet Joshi (IAS) and ACS (FE&CC), MH Khan, IAS at Manipur Secretariat (South Block) in.

During the program, Chief Secretary, Joshi while stating Loktak as the pride of the state, expressed extensive support and said that the report is an excellent approach, adding,'' All concerned stakeholders should work together for its revival and conservation''.

On the other hand, Khan expressed that a sincere effort by the LDA to prepare the recommendations will certainly be useful for future management and restoration of Loktak Lake.

Expressing gratitude, LDA Chairman, M Asnikumar informed that the comprehensive report is the culmination of earnest efforts of the committee members for the past year.

“This report is vital in bringing about a change in the LDA’s approach; based on scientific research, long-term perspective, and community participation in the wise use of the Loktak lake” he asserted. He continued that it will also help in the preparation of the detailed project report of the sustainable Loktak Lake ecosystem restoration, ecotourism, and livelihood improvement project (with technical and financial support from the Asian Development Bank). It is an ongoing initiative of the state government led by Chief Minister, N Biren Singh,” he added.

The statement said that based on the analysis of several contributing factors that are responsible for the degradation of the Loktak, the committee recommended several measures.

''The committee divide the recommendation into three groups Scientific Intervention, restructuring of LDA for better governance, and community participation. Some of these recommendations are the operational policy of the Ithai Barrage, the hydroelectric project and the water policy are to be reviewed urgently,'' he added.

Rejuvenation of outflow channels such as Khordak and Ungamel should restore hydrological connectivity and water balance of the Lokak wetland.

The committee also recommends that the Ithai Barrage needs to be opened more frequently. Constant monitoring of the phumdi thickness and strengthening of technical expertise is also the other point that the committee recommended.

The expert advisory committee was formed last year with Prof (Dr) Rajiv Sinha, IIT Kanpur as chairman. Prof (Dr) Sushma Yadav, S S Chhabra, IFS, Prof (Dr) Ksh Lal Bihari Singha, MU Dr S A Hussain, WII, Dehradun, Dr B K Das, CFRI, Dr Ritesh Kumar, WISA, Prof (Dr) Surabhi Mehrotra, NIT, Bhopal Dr.Goldin Quadros, MoEF&CC,GoI, Prof Thingbaijam Binoy Singh, MU and Ng Sanajaoba Meitei, LDA (as Member Secretary).

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), SS Chhabra, IFS, Prof Lalbihari Singh, MU, Prof. Th. Binoy Singh, MU, PD LDA Shri Bhagaton, SE/Wetland In-charge, LDA Ng. Sanajaoba and senior Scientists of LDA were also present at the launching function.

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