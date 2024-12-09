In a significant step towards restoring normalcy, the Manipur government has lifted the temporary suspension of internet and data services across several districts. The decision comes after a comprehensive review of the prevailing law and order situation and its connection to the general operation of internet services.

According to an official notification, the suspension has been revoked in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl districts. This move, enacted under Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, was approved by the Governor of Manipur and is effective immediately.

The restoration of internet services is expected to significantly improve the daily lives of citizens, facilitating communication, business operations, and access to essential online services.

Authorities, however, have urged all internet users to exercise caution and avoid activities that could potentially disrupt the law and order situation. Any such disruptions may necessitate further temporary suspensions in the future.



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