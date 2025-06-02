The water levels of several major rivers in Manipur have shown a significant decrease, according to recent readings from various gauge sites.

The reduction in water levels is particularly notable in the Imphal and Lilong rivers, as well as other major waterways across the region, indicating a relief from potential flooding threats.

The Imphal River at Minuthong recorded a decrease of 17.5 centimetres between the last two readings. As of the latest measurement, the water level stood at 787.725 metres. This reduction demonstrates a positive trend, moving away from the high flood level mark. Meanwhile, the Lilong River's water level dropped by an impressive 200 centimetres, with the latest reading showing 783.200 metres. This substantial drop brings it below the previous concerning levels, reducing the threat of overflow.

Additionally, the Iril River at Irilbung Bridge recorded a decrease of 150 centimetres, with its latest reading at 788.350 metres. This marks another encouraging sign, as the river's levels recede from the high flood level threshold. The Nambul River at Hump Bridge also saw a decrease, albeit a more modest reduction of 5 centimetres, bringing the current level to 783.450 metres. Both rivers are now below their respective warning levels.



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The Nambol River at Nambol Bridge is currently overflowing, but its water level is gradually decreasing. While the situation remains closely monitored, the gradual decrease in water level offers potential relief over time. In contrast, the Thoubal River at Thoubal Bridge maintains a water level reading of 777.150 metres, which is not concerning at this point.

The Manipur River at Ithai Barrage remains below the flood level, with a reading of 769.070 metres. This consistent reading below the flood line indicates a stable condition, further reducing immediate flood risks. These observations are part of regular monitoring, with readings taken at several intervals: 6 PM on 1 June, and 6 AM and 10 AM on 2 June.

Overall, the decrease in water levels across most major rivers in Manipur suggests an easing of flood threats. Continued monitoring of these levels will ensure that any potential risks are swiftly addressed, providing further security for the residents in the region. As the situation evolves, authorities remain vigilant, ready to respond to any changes in river conditions.