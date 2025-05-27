Security forces in Manipur arrested two individuals on Saturday, May 24, between Haichin village (Myanmar) and Suangdoh village (India) under the Singngat Police Station in Churachandpur district, said police today.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nangkhauthiu (47) of Sehjang village and Tuangpu Guite (41) of Gaugpimual village, both hailing from Churachandpur district.

Acting on intelligence inputs, security personnel intercepted the suspects during a suspected smuggling operation along the Indo-Myanmar border.



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A staggering sum of Rs 1,17,30,600 (One crore seventeen lakh thirty thousand six hundred) in cash was recovered from their possession, suspected to be linked to narcotics trafficking.

Authorities have registered a case, and further investigations are underway to trace the network and origin of the funds.

The arrests mark another step in the ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace in the region.