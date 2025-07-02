Manipur: Sadar hills chiefs ban govt activities amid ongoing unrest in Kangpokpi

In a strong statement reflecting the deepening rift between local tribal leadership and the state administration, the Sadar Hills Chiefs’ Association (SAHILCA) has announced an immediate and total ban on all activities carried out by the Forest Department and other state government initiatives within Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi district.

The association declared that no programme or project by the Government of Manipur will be permitted in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas of the district until the current ethnic conflict is amicably resolved. This includes a ban on flagship outreach programmes like “Go to Hills” and “Go to Villages”, which were designed to improve governance and service delivery in remote and tribal regions.

SAHILCA expressed concern that the continuation of state-led initiatives during a period of widespread violence, displacement, and mutual distrust could be perceived as “insensitive and provocative,” potentially escalating tensions in already fragile areas.

The association also urged Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) to withhold implementation of state projects in the affected zones, asserting that such actions might be misinterpreted as a lack of respect for local sentiments.



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At the same time, the Manipur government has not yet responded publicly to SAHILCA’s directive.



Peace advocates have called for dialogue and reconciliation between tribal leadership and the state government, warning that continued disengagement could further polarise communities and delay healing.