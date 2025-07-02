Massive landslide disrupts Manipur-Nagaland connectivity on NH-02; traffic diverted

A massive landslide has struck a crucial stretch of National Highway-02 (NH-02) between Kohima and Mao, severely disrupting the movement of essential goods and passenger vehicles bound for Manipur.

The landslide occurred at Phesama village, specifically between chainage Km 192.050 to Km 192.150, cutting off a key lifeline between Nagaland and Manipur.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is currently working to restore the damaged section of the highway.

According to officials, the Government of Nagaland has made the required land available for restoration, but the extent of the damage is significant, and restoration will require considerable time and effort.

To ensure uninterrupted movement along this vital route, traffic diversions for light and medium vehicles have already been implemented:

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs): Rerouted via Dimapur – Kohima – Phesama – Kisama – Jakhama – Mao – Maram – Imphal, covering approximately 193 km.

Vehicles up to 2-axle load: Diverted via Dimapur – Kohima – Chakabama – Kidima – Mao – Maram – Imphal, spanning 207 km.

Officials noted that the 28 km stretch between Mao – Kidima – Chakabama includes 9 km within Manipur, currently maintained by the PWD Manipur. Road widening and Granular Sub-base (GSB) laying are in progress, while Wet Mix Macadam (WMM) and Semi Dense Bituminous Concrete (SDBC) surfacing will resume once weather conditions improve.



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Despite ongoing construction, the stretch remains open to all types of vehicles, and traffic is flowing without significant disruption within Manipur territory.

Expressing appreciation to the Nagaland government for its swift cooperation on traffic diversions, the Principal Secretary (Works), Government of Manipur has engaged with the Commissioner/Secretary (Works), Government of Nagaland to propose alternative heavy vehicle routes to maintain essential supplies to Manipur from Dimapur.

Two alternate routes suitable for heavy vehicles up to 3-axle load (25 MT) have been identified:

Dimapur – Jharnapani – Jalukie – Peren – Maram – Imphal (Total distance: 293 km)

Dimapur – Kohima – Chakabama – Jessami – Ukhrul – Imphal (Total distance: 372 km)

The landslide comes at a critical time during the monsoon season, exacerbating logistical challenges for the region. Both Manipur and Nagaland authorities are working closely to mitigate the disruption and expedite road restoration to resume normal traffic along the affected corridor.

