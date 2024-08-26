The State Bank of India (SBI), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has made a significant contribution to the education and empowerment of young girls in Manipur by donating 20 bicycles to girl students residing in various relief centres across Imphal West, Imphal East, and Churachandpur districts.

This donation is part of SBI's ongoing commitment to supporting the Government of India's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative.

The bicycles were distributed by Shri Samir Kant Jha, Deputy General Manager, Shillong Module, State Bank of India, to girls who have been temporarily displaced and are currently staying in relief centres due to the ongoing challenges faced by the State.



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These bicycles will provide much-needed mobility to the students, enabling them to commute to school and access educational resources with greater ease and safety.

Speaking at the donation event, Samir Kant Jha said, "At SBI, we believe in the power of education and the pivotal role it plays in shaping the future of our nation. By providing these bicycles, we aim to empower these young girls to continue their education uninterrupted, despite the challenges they face. We are proud to contribute to the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative and support the dreams and aspirations of these brave students."

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative, launched by the Government of India, focuses on the survival, protection, and education of the girl child. Through this collaboration, SBI reaffirms its commitment to the cause and to the upliftment of marginalized communities.

This donation also aligns with SBI's broader CSR strategy, which emphasizes supporting education, health, and community welfare across the nation.