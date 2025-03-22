A five-member delegation of Supreme Court Judges led by Justice B.R. Gavai, Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), visited the iconic Loktak Lake today.

The delegation included Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, M.M. Sundresh, K.V. Viswanathan, and N. Kotiswar Singh, accompanied by the Chief Justice and Judges of the Manipur High Court.

The esteemed delegation was warmly welcomed by the Chairman of Loktak Development Authority (LDA) M. Asnikumar Singh, who was accompanied by Project Director Ng. Sanajaoba Meitei.

During the visit, Chairman LDA M. Asnikumar Singh briefed the delegation on the significance of Loktak Lake, highlighting its status as the cradle of Manipuri civilization, a lifeline for thousands of people, and home to diverse flora and fauna, including the endangered Sangai Deer, the state animal of Manipur.

He also apprised the judges about Loktak's growing role in water sports and eco-tourism, opening new avenues for sustainable development.

The Chairman also drew attention to the pressing environmental challenges threatening Loktak Lake, including pollution, ecological degradation, and unregulated human activities. He shared insights into the Loktak Development Authority's conservation efforts, emphasizing wetland restoration, sustainable management, and community-driven ecological preservation initiatives.



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Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court delegation visited relief camps housing internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts. They also virtually inaugurated legal services and medical camps across all districts and opened new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul districts, reaffirming their commitment to ensuring access to justice for all, especially for the marginalized communities.

Speaking on the significance of the visit, LDA Asnikumar Singh remarked, "The visit of the Hon’ble Supreme Court Judges to Manipur is a remarkable and historic event. It signifies a crucial step towards restoring peace, harmony, and justice in the state. Their presence reaffirms the guiding principles of our Constitution and will lay the foundation for a brighter future where the rule of law prevails, and every citizen feels protected and empowered. Their engagement with the state’s humanitarian concerns is a beacon of hope for a more stable and prosperous Manipur."