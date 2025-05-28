Former Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to address ongoing unrest in the state. This meeting comes at a time when tensions in Manipur have been escalating, prompting administrative adjustments. The discussions focused on pressing issues affecting the state under the current political climate.

Following the meeting, the Manipur Police issued a directive to scale down the security detail assigned to the former Chief Minister. A total of 17 police personnel, who were previously tasked with Singh's security, have been detached from their duties. The order, signed by the Director General of Police, instructed these personnel to report back to their parent units immediately.

The changes in security arrangements mean that only six security personnel will remain with Biren Singh. This team will comprise three assistant sub-inspectors, one head constable, and two constables. These modifications reflect the state's current approach to security management under the President's Rule.



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This decision comes in the wake of Biren Singh's resignation on February 9, 2025. Following his resignation, President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025. The political transition has necessitated adjustments in various administrative protocols, including security measures for former state leaders.

The detachment of security personnel was a key topic during Biren Singh's discussions with Governor Bhalla. Given the volatile situation, both parties deemed it necessary to realign security resources effectively. The scale-down is part of broader measures to ensure stability in the region.

Manipur has been grappling with persistent unrest, and the government's response has involved recalibrating administrative and security strategies. The reduced security detail for N Biren Singh is emblematic of these broader shifts, as the authorities continue to navigate the complexities of governance during these challenging times.