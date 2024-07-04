The Department of Education-Schools, Manipur has announced that all schools in the state will remain closed on the 5th and 6th of July, 2024.

This decision is due to the rising river levels and subsequent flooding caused by incessant rain, which has affected many households and installations across the state.

The closure applies to Government, Government Aided, Private, and Central Schools. Zonal Education Officers and DI of Schools have been instructed to inform all concerned and take necessary actions.

At least two people died after drowning in the Senapati River in Manipur, officials said. The state government announced that schools will remain closed until Thursday (July 4) due to the flood situation.



Also Read: Manipur: 2 dead, 2,000 evacuated as major rivers breach embankments due to floods

According to a senior official, River Imphal breached its embankment at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West, and River Kongba at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East. The overflow of these two significant rivers has broken through embankments, resulting in the evacuation of more than 2,000 residents in Manipur.

The overflowing of River Imphal has inundated localities in Singjamei and Langthabal assembly constituencies in Imphal West, while water from the Iril River submerged many habitations in Kshetrigao and Wangkhei assembly constituencies in Imphal East.