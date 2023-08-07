Directorate of Education Schools of Manipur on August 7 announced that all schools for classes IX to XII in the state will resume from August 10 onwards.

In this regard, the Directorate asked all Zonal Education Officers to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly.

''In continuation of order of even number dated 3rd July 2023 issued for opening of schools for classes I to VIII, all schools for classes IX to XII' in the state will resume from 10th of August, 2023 (Thursday) onwards,'' the Directorate said an official notification.

As per the notification, there are 1229 schools in Manipur having classes IX to XII run by different managements.

The Directorate further informed that the order for resumption will not be applicable to the 28 schools as they are currently involved in relief measures.

''The above order for resumption of schools will not be applicable to the 28 schools which are currently involved in relief measures etc., as given in Annexure. Separate order for resumption of these schools will be issued later, Adequate compensatory measures will be taken up for the students of these schools so as to prevent any learning loss,'' the notification read further.

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