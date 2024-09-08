The Department of Education-Schools, Manipur, has announced the closure of all educational institutions across the state on September 9 and 10.

This order, which applies to Government, Government-aided, Private, and Central schools, follows an earlier notification issued on September 6, 2024.

The department has instructed all Zonal Education Officers to ensure that the closure is communicated to the respective schools under their jurisdiction and to take necessary measures for compliance.

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