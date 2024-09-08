In a significant public health development, India has reported its first suspected case of Mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox) in a young male who recently returned from a country experiencing an outbreak of the virus. While the Union Health Ministry has not disclosed the specific city where the case was identified, it confirmed that the patient is currently in isolation at a designated hospital and is in stable condition.

Health officials are conducting diagnostic tests to confirm the presence of the Mpox virus. Meanwhile, rigorous contact tracing has been initiated to identify any possible sources of infection and to assess the potential for further transmission within the country.

"The appearance of this case aligns with the earlier risk assessments carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and there is no reason for undue alarm," the Health Ministry stated, urging calm.

The ministry further emphasized that India is well-prepared to handle isolated cases linked to international travel and has established robust protocols to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus, ensuring that the risk remains minimal.

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