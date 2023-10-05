The Manipur government have decided to re-open all the schools effective October 6, 2023.

A notification from the government reads, "All State Government/ State Government Aided/Private Unaided Schools in Manipur will re-open from 6th October, 2023. 2. This is issued with the approval of the Government, Department of Education(S) conveyed in consultation with the Home Department Vide Letter No. MISCS/15/2023-EDN(5)-EDN(5) dated the 5th October, 2023."

Earlier, the Directorate of Education-Schools in Manipur ordered the closure of all state government, state government-aided, and private unaided schools for a period of three days. This decision comes into effect from Wednesday, September 27, 2023, and will continue until Friday, September 29, 2023, however, on October 2, the Manipur government announced that the schools in the state will remain closed till October 5 in view of the prevailing situation.



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It may be recalled that the state education department had closed all state government/state government after the state Capital started to witness a fresh bout of protests following the photographs of two students--Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam (17) of Tera and Phijam Hemanjit(20) of Takyel --who had gone missing since July 6, surfaced on the social media on September 25.

On Sunday, four persons were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led security forces team in connection with the killing of these two students.