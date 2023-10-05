The Thadou Inpi Assam reached out to people in the buffer zone areas in Kangpokpi's Saikul Gamkai in Manipur with various relief materials.

The Assam's Thadou Inpi relief materials were handed over through the Thadou Students' Association Sadar Hills.

The Thadou Inpi Assam's relief materials were mainly provided to the affected people of the Wakan area in the Saikul Sub Division of Kangpokpi at Gangpijang Community Hall.

The Wakan area comprising around 10 villages in Saikul Sub Division is situated in the periphery of Kangpokpi district and Imphal East, which is one of the most affected areas in the ongoing violence.

Since villagers of the Wakan area could no more access the Imphal-Saikul road, the only connectivity in the area owing to the ongoing conflict, people in the area are facing tremendous hardship as there is no other motorable road connecting the village.



Also Read: Manipur violence: 10 political parties reaffirm to fight jointly until peace prevails

Considering their untold misery, the Thadou Inpi Assam decided to dispatch relief materials for the people of the area.

The relief materials include rice, potatoes, oil, juice, etc., apart from cash.

TSA Sadar Hills President, Paominlun Lhouvum while handing over the relief materials conveyed the concern and love of Thadou Inpi Assam towards the people of the Wakan area.

He also conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the Thadou Inpi Assam for their humanity and kindness during these trying times.

K. Songreng Kom, one of the area leaders, expressed profound gratitude to the Thadou Inpi Assam and TSA Sadar Hills for the relief materials while sharing the untold misery faced by the people of the Wakan area during the ongoing conflict.