The Manipur government has decided to resume classes in the schools in the state from June 21, said an official statement on June 18.

In this regard, the Directorate of School Education, Manipur, issued an order directing all Zonal Education officers under the Department of school education to take necessary actions.

“Normal classes of all schools in the state will resume from the 21st June 2023 (Wednesday). In this regard, all Zonal Education Offices under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are hereby directed to take up necessary actions accordingly,” the order dated June 16 read.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army conducted a flag march in the violence-affected area of Manipur’s Imphal Valley on June 17 while authorities announced the relaxation of the curfew on Sunday, June 18 from 5 am to 5 pm.

The District Magistrate of Imphal West issued a circular in which it specified the areas where the curfew will be relaxed in order for the general public to be able to purchase essential items such as food and medicines.

Section 144 has been imposed in Manipur following the clashes that broke out between two communities Kuki and Meitei on May 3.

Also read: Manipur violence: Army holds flag march, curfew relaxed in Imphal West for 12 hours