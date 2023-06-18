Indian Army conducted a flag march in violence-affected area of Manipur’s Imphal Valley on June 17 while authorities announced the relaxation of curfew on Sunday, June 18 from 5 am to 5 pm.

The District Magistrate of Imphal West issued a circular in which it specified the areas where the curfew will be relaxed in order for the general public to be able to purchase essential items such as food and medicines.

Curfew has been imposed in Manipur under section 144 following the clashes that broke out between two communities Kuki and Meitei on May 3.

The notice mentioning the relaxation of curfew mentioned, “And whereas, there is considerable improvement of law and orders in the district and there is need to relax the restriction of movement to facilitate general public to purchase the essential items including medicines and food items; Now therefore, restriction of movement of general public outside their residence is hereby lifted from 05:00 AM to 05:00 PM of 18-06-2023 (Sunday) for all areas of Imphal West District except for the areas covered by the schedule given below:

Schedule Area of Meitei Langol in Imphal West excluded from relaxation of curfew”.

“However, persons belonging to the essential services such as Health, Electricity, PHED, Municipality, Press and Electronic Media and functioning of Courts shall be exempted from further imposition of curfew after the expiry of the period of relaxation”, added the notice.

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