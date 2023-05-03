In the wake of the prevailing law and order situation, the Manipur government on May 3, imposed Section 144 CrPc in eight districts of the state, an official notification said.

The districts where Section 144 CrPc is imposed are Bishnupur, Pherzawl, Jiribam, West Imphal, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Kakching, and Kangpokpi.

''It appears to the undersigned that there is a likelihood of causing a serious breach of peace, disturbances to public tranquillity, and grave danger to human lives and properties in the area which is described in the schedule given below on account of unlawful activities of some anti-social elements,'' the order by Laourembam Bikram, District Magistrate, Bishnupur read.

The order restricted the assembly of five or more persons as it can be turned into an unlawful activity in the area.

Additionally, the carrying of sticks, stones, firearms, and/or weapons of any description or objects which can be used as offensive weapons should be prohibited as an immediate preventive measure.

''Now, therefore, I, Lourembam Bikram, District M magistrate, Bishnupur in the exercise of the power conferred upon me under sub-section 2 of section 144 Cr. P.C., 1973 do hereby prohibit, with immediate effect from 1800 hours of 03/05/2023,'' it added.

Notably, a few hours before, the Manipur government ordered the suspension of internet services for five days in the wake of fresh violence in the Churachandpur district on May 3 during a rally organized by ATSUM.

''In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services. (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the above situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the entire peaceful co-existence of the communities and maintenance of public order, do hereby order suspension/curbing of mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur,'' an official order dated May 3 read.

It further said asked all mobile service providers to ensure compliance of this order.

''This order is issued to prevent any disturbances of the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the State of Manipur and shall be in force for the next (five) days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational,'' it added.

Although the solidarity march was peaceful, there were isolated reports of protesters burning tyres with a few others burning down a forest beat office at Bungmual, Manipur.

The solidarity march by tribal bodies of Manipur protesting against the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list was held on May 3.

Also read: Manipur government orders suspension of internet amid fresh violence in Churachandpur