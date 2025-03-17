Tensions escalated in Manipur’s Churachandpur district after the assault of Hmar tribal leader Richard Hmar, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023.

According to police, the unrest began after Hmar, General Secretary of Hmar Inpui, was attacked by unidentified miscreants inside the VK Montessori complex at Zenhang Lamka on Sunday evening.

Allegedly, the assault stemmed from an altercation following a near-collision between his vehicle and a two-wheeler.



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In response, the Additional District Magistrate enforced Section 163, citing a serious threat to public order and the potential for communal tensions. The order bans unauthorized processions, unlawful assemblies of five or more people, and carrying of weapons, including sticks and stones.

Protesters have since attempted to enforce a shutdown in the town, with groups of men wielding sticks patrolling the streets and reports of stone pelting in some areas.

Strongly condemning the attack, Hmar Inpui demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits, warning of further action if justice is not served.

(with inputs from PTI)