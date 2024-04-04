Continuing its search operations and area domination amidst the impending Lok Sabha elections, security forces in Manipur apprehended an active cadre of the banned organization KYKL and seized arms and ammunition from his possession on April 3.

During further search, one 9mm pistol along with its magazine and five rounds of 9mm pistol ammunition were seized.

The arrested person has been identified as Karam Suabash Singh (44), a resident of Wangkhem locality of Thoubal district. Necessary legal proceedings has been initiated against the arrested person.

Security forces have conducted search operations and area domination in the peripheral and susceptible regions of hill and valley districts on April 4 and seized huge cache of arms and ammunitions.

The operations led to the recovery of numerous items which include: one local made pistol, one local made .22 revolver, one Pompi, one tube launching, two 2" motor shell, two smoke hand grenades, three detonators of No. 75 MK-2, one Blank Fire Attachment, thirty-one empty cases, two empty magazines of SLR, two 38 mm Rubber bullets, four 12 bore cartridges, one walkie-talkie set and three bullet proof plates. These items were discovered in Champhai village, situated in Imphal East District.

Also read: Manipur Police seizes huge cache of arms and ammunition from Champhai village in Imphal East