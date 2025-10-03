Mirabai Chanu wins silver at World Weightlifting Championships

Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu returned to the 48kg category with a silver medal finish at the World Championships, adding yet another podium to her illustrious career.

The 2017 world champion and 2022 silver medallist registered a total lift of 199kg (84kg in snatch + 115kg in clean and jerk). Despite struggling in snatch—failing twice at 87kg—Chanu showcased her trademark strength in the clean and jerk, smoothly completing 109kg, 112kg, and 115kg.

It was the first time since the Tokyo Olympics 2021, where she won silver, that she managed 115kg in competition.



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Chief coach Vijay Sharma had set a target of breaching the 200kg mark, with the focus on regaining Chanu’s lifting range in the 49kg category.

North Korea’s Ri Song Gum dominated the field, clinching gold with a record-breaking total of 213kg (91kg + 122kg), setting new world records in both total and clean and jerk. Thailand’s Thanyathon Sukcharoen secured bronze with 198kg (88kg + 110kg).

For Chanu, this silver is her third medal at the Worlds, reaffirming her consistency on the global stage.