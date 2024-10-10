Security forces conducted extensive search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, specifically targeting Gelbung village in Bishnupur District on October 7, 2024. The operations led to the recovery of a cache of weapons and ammunition.

During the operation, authorities seized a variety of arms, including one AK-47 rifle with a magazine, a 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle, a 12 Bore pistol, and a 9 mm CMG alongside its magazine. The haul also included a 5.56 mm INSAS LMG magazine, four live rounds of 9 mm CMG ammunition, one 12 Bore cartridge, five No 36 hand grenades, and one tear smoke grenade.

Additionally, security forces confiscated five detonators, four tube launchers with arming rings, a modified explosive IED weighing 2.5 kg, two bulletproof jackets, three bulletproof plates, two pairs of jungle shoes, and a helmet. These operations are part of a broader strategy to ensure safety and security in vulnerable areas, particularly amidst ongoing tensions in the region.

Alongside the search operations, security forces also facilitated the movement of essential items along major highways. A total of 190 vehicles were monitored on NH-37, and 214 vehicles on NH-2, ensuring that strict security measures were in place to provide safe passage.

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