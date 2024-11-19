As part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in Manipur, security forces conducted extensive search and area domination operations in the fringe and vulnerable regions of hill and valley districts.

During one operation, the security personnel ensured vehicular movement of 170 and 369 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along National Highway 37 and National Highway 2.

The forces have also implemented stringent security measures at all vulnerable locations and are providing security convoys along sensitive stretches to ensure the safe and unrestricted movement of vehicles.

Meanwhile, a total of 104 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley.

No one was detained by police in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

In another operation carried out on November 16, in areas between Aigejang and Loiching in Kangpokpi District, forces dismantled five bunkers, two barracks, and one washroom used by suspected armed groups.

A significant cache of items was recovered from the site, including ammunition cases such as one INSAS empty case, one 12-bore empty case, and eleven SLR (7.62 mm) empty cases.

Among other items, a pull-through and a solar plate with a converter were also found. Supplies recovered included twenty-eight blankets, eight mosquito nets, one wooden cot, and various grocery and kitchen items. Clothing and footwear found included six combat T-shirts and one pair of jungle shoes.