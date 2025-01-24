Security forces in Manipur apprehended three active members of proscribed militant groups involved in extortion activities.

On January 23, 2025, a joint team of security forces arrested two active members of the banned outfit KCP(PWG), identified as Thokchom Luxmikanta Singh alias Hapu (28) and Dinesh Thokchom alias Don (23), from the Uningkhong area under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal District.

The duo was caught red-handed while engaging in extortion.



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Recovered items included:

> Two 9mm pistols with magazines

> Five 9mm live rounds

> Three mobile handsets

> Cash amounting to ₹10,000

> One four-wheeler vehicle

In another operation conducted on January 22, 2025, the Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of KYKL, identified as Maibam Bronson Singh alias Thambou alias Ngamba (24), from the Langol Type III area under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West District. He was involved in extorting money from the general public and shop owners.

Items recovered from his possession included:

> One mobile handset with a SIM card

> One driving license

> One two-wheeler vehicle

Investigations are underway to identify other associates and dismantle these networks.