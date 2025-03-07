In a coordinated crackdown on miscreants disrupting traffic and engaging in extortion along National Highway-2 (NH-2), security forces carried out a major operation in Khengang Village, Kangpokpi district.

Based on specific intelligence, a joint team of the Indian Army, CRPF, BSF, and Manipur Police launched a Cordon and Search Operation to deny miscreants a launchpad for their illegal activities.

The operation led to the discovery of a significant arms cache, including two Self-Loading Rifles (SLR), three live SLR rounds, two country-made pompis, 59 live rounds of 12-bore rifles, one hand-held radio set, and one helmet.

Additionally, security forces destroyed twelve bunkers that were being used by miscreants to extort money and disrupt traffic along the crucial highway.



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Following the successful operation, a CRPF company was deployed in the area to prevent any further misuse of the location.

The security forces emphasized their commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians and the smooth movement of vehicles along NH-2, particularly from Imphal to the General Area of Saparmeina.

The joint action reflects the unwavering resolve of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces in restoring normalcy and dismantling illegal operations in the region.