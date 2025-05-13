Security forces in Manipur have intensified intelligence-based combing operations and cordon-and-search drives to curb extortion and other unlawful activities across the state, resulting in multiple arrests.

On May 12, 2025, an active cadre of the KCP (PWG), Narengbam Gobin Singh (38) of Wangjing Lamding Awang Leikai, was arrested near the Dhaka Brick Field along NH-102 under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal district. He was reportedly involved in extortion and kidnapping activities. A mobile phone and two SIM cards were seized from him.

The same day, two more active KCP (PWG) members—Asheibam Gopen Singh (43) of Andro Makha Leikai and Laishram Sanamacha Leima (45) of Sinam Maning Leikai—were apprehended from a rented house in Mantripukhri Mercylane, Imphal East District.

In another operation on May 12, security forces arrested two individuals allegedly involved in the November 2024 mob attack on the RSS office at Haraorou under the Sogolmang Police Station. The accused—Haobijam Khumarjit (45) and Haobijam Mangangcha Singh alias Naobi (41), both from Yumnam Khunou Awang Leikai—were arrested from their locality.



Also Read: 'Proud of his sacrifice': Father of Manipur BSF Martyr Deepak Chingakham

Earlier, on May 10, three persons were apprehended near New Lamka under the Churachandpur Police Station. Identified as Minlun Valphei (34), David Nehtinthang (32), and Lunkholal (53), the trio was intercepted while travelling in a four-wheeler. Security forces seized 97 soap cases containing suspected No. 4 Heroin weighing approximately 1.164 kilograms, estimated to be worth ₹11.05 crores, along with the vehicle and three mobile phones.

Additionally, on May 11, Manipur Police recovered six stolen or snatched vehicles during a special drive targeting miscreants. Tinted glasses were also removed from 78 vehicles as part of ongoing enforcement efforts.

Security forces have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and urged citizens to cooperate with authorities in combating anti-social elements.