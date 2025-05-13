Amid mourning and heartbreak, the father of BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham, who succumbed to injuries sustained in cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector, said he is proud of his son’s supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Deepak Chingakham (25), hailing from Yairipok Yambem in Imphal East district, was fatally injured during cross-border firing along the International Boundary on May 10, and passed away the next day. The Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed the news, hailing him as a martyr.

His father, Chingakham Bonibihari Singh, said, “We are really proud of his sacrifice. He was the sole breadwinner of the family. I am unable to work due to health problems, and he took full responsibility of supporting us after joining the BSF in April 2021.”



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Deepak's younger brother, Chingakham Naoba Singh, expressed heartbreak over the loss: “He used to call and ask me how I was doing. He always encouraged me to work hard. Now he’s gone. I’m completely devastated.”

The grief-stricken mother remains in a state of shock, weeping inconsolably and repeatedly pleading for her son to be brought back.

In a gesture of support, the Manipur government, currently under President’s Rule, has announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to the family under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh Ashok Chakra scheme for martyrs and their kin.

According to official sources, Deepak’s mortal remains will arrive at Imphal airport on Tuesday, where state authorities and security personnel are expected to pay their final respects.