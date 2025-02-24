Security forces in Tamenglong district, Manipur successfully eradicated approximately 10 acres of illicit poppy plantations in Old Thengjang Kuki village, Tamei Sub-division.



The operation, conducted on February 14, was part of a broader effort to combat narcotics production and trafficking in the region.

Authorities emphasized that the destruction of the poppy fields marks a significant step in curbing the illegal drug trade and safeguarding the well-being of local communities. Security forces reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating such unlawful activities and upholding law and order in the district.



Officials have urged the public to support efforts in eliminating illicit cultivation and maintaining a drug-free environment.





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