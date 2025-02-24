The Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA) has leveled serious allegations against the Assam Rifles, claiming that the paramilitary force facilitated the movement of militants in Naga-inhabited regions during the early hours of February 22.

Addressing a press conference at the SDSA office on February 22, the association’s president, Saloni Tony, asserted that their officials had personally witnessed Assam Rifles personnel allegedly escorting cadres of the United People's Front (UPF), a Kuki militant group under the Suspension of Operations (SOO) agreement. He alleged that the incident indicates a tacit understanding between the paramilitary force and the armed group.

Condemning the purported collusion, Tony questioned whether Assam Rifles was attempting to disrupt the peace and create distrust among the people of Senapati.

Further, he expressed concerns over the decision of the Assam Rifles' Director General to engage in dialogue with top Kuki militant leaders at a time of heightened tensions. Urging the paramilitary force to maintain neutrality, he called for an expedited peace process without favoring any particular armed faction.





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