Assam Rifles on January 20 destroyed 80 thousand Opium Poppy plants planted in 1.25 acres of forest land at Longpi village hill range in Nungba sub-division under Noney district of Manipur.

The operation was jointly carried out by Manipur Police and the state's forest department along with Assam Rifles based on specific input about the large-scale plantation of Poppy plants in the Hill Range of Longpi village.

As per an official statement, the Poppy plants is estimated to be around Rs 10 lakh and the operation was a part of its anti-drug move.

“Srikona Battalion of Headquarter 21 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) destroyed large scale cultivation of Poppy plants at Longpi village Hill Ranges in Nungba Sub Division of Noney district in Manipur on 20 January 2023,” the statement read.

The statement further said that the party destroyed approximately 80 thousand Opium Poppy plants which were planted on 1.25 acres of forest land worth approximately Rs 10 lakhs.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police are investigating the matter.

On January 17, concerned over the rising cases of drug addiction among the residents of Anpum village in the Lower Dibang Valley district’s Dambuk sub-division, the All Anpum Students’ Union (AASU) took this special initiative to destroy vast tracts of land where opium cultivation is being done illegally.

The AASU team, led by its President Konisto Pangging and General Secretary Marshal Megu, reported that they encountered numerous challenges while working to destroy the opium cultivation, including some opium growers who threatened to take the student leaders personally and forewarned them that they would eventually run into them.

"We visited every home in the village to persuade all opium addicts to cease using the drug. We looked into every area, but in the fight against drug addiction, we didn't find or solicit financial assistance from anyone; instead, we used our own pocket money to pay for things like bike gasoline and refreshments. Our sole goal is to protect the next generation from drug addiction, specifically to narcotics like heroin, cocaine, and bhang (cannabis), which are ruining the lives of many young people today in remote communities,'' he added.

Also read: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh assures to end poppy plantation, drug menace in 2023