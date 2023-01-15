Combined security forces along with the support of local people destroyed poppy plants cultivated in an area of around 15 acres at Chawankining under Koubru Hill Range of Kangpokpi district on January 14.

The destruction drive was done under the supervision SP of Kangpokpi District, Th Vikramjit in association Kangpokpi Police, Narcotics and Affairs of Border, Forest Department, Liangmai Naga Council Eastern Zone, Ahangruak Chief Chairman Association and Nepali community of Pourel Basti.

Five huts used for keeping materials used in poppy cultivation, herbicides and water pump were also burned down.

Addressing media at the side-lines of poppy destruction drive, SP of Kangpokpi District, Th Vikramjit Kangpokpi District Police said that the administration has been taking up various initiatives to uproot poppy cultivation from the district under the mission of War on Drugs 2.0. To make this mission a grand success, local people are continuously extending their support while carrying out poppy plantation drive. Even in today’s drive many local people voluntarily came to join the drive. The combined forces expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the locals.

President of Ahangruak Liangmai Chief Chairman Association, Ch Wisobou who is also village chief of Chawankining said that this area where poppy was destroyed in today’s drive belonged to Chawankining. But was forcibly occupied by neighbouring village namely Sehjang and Khollen in nexus with proscribed outfits which are in suspension of operation.

However, Liangmei Naga Community of Kangpokpi district always stand against poppy plantation and anything related to aggravate drug menace of state. Even agreement was also signed with Kangpokpi District Police in 2021 with Liangmei to support poppy destruction in the district, he added while assuring to extend their support until poppy plant are completely destroyed from the district.

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