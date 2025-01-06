Security forces in Manipur have intensified operations to maintain peace and ensure safety in the vulnerable regions of the state. Search operations and area domination exercises were conducted across fringe areas and sensitive zones in both the hill and valley districts.



In a significant effort to facilitate the transportation of essential goods, security forces ensured the movement of 211 vehicles along NH-37 and 427 vehicles along NH-2. To bolster safety, strict security measures have been implemented in vulnerable locations, with convoys provided in sensitive stretches to guarantee the free and secure movement of vehicles.



Additionally, a total of 106 Nakas/Checkpoints have been established across various districts in the state, spanning both hill and valley areas. Authorities confirmed that no detentions were made for violations during these operations. The measures underscore the government’s commitment to maintaining order and ensuring uninterrupted access to essential supplies for the people of Manipur.





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