Manipur security forces intensify cackdown: Multiple arrests, drugs and arms seized across state

In a series of coordinated operations across Manipur, security forces and police units carried out extensive drives on August 12 and 13, targeting illicit liquor trade, drug smuggling, extortion networks, and insurgent activities. The intensified crackdown resulted in multiple arrests, large-scale seizures of contraband, and recovery of arms and ammunition.

On August 13, Manipur Police seized 258 litres of DIC liquor from various locations in Imphal East district, detaining 24 individuals involved in the illicit trade. In a separate operation, police arrested a drug smuggler, Sangomsungbam Nasir Khan, 29, from Khekman Amakcham under Thoubal police station, recovering 500 grams of brown sugar from his residence.

The same day, a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles arrested Sharangthem Sanatomba Singh, 41, alias Amuthoi, an active member of KCP (PWG), from Nungaipokpi Maning Leikai, Imphal East. Authorities said he was involved in a series of criminal activities, including extortion from the public and government officials, issuing threats, illegally settling crimes against women, and operating money-lending rackets.

Two extortionists, Paominthang Kipgen, 32, and Seigoulal Kipgen, 33, were also arrested from Keithelmanbi Vengpi under Kangpokpi district. They were allegedly extorting money from residents in the area. Additionally, security forces recovered a 12-bore single-barrel rifle and a Pompi from a forest area near the Singda River under Leimakhong police station, Kangpokpi district.

On August 12, security forces apprehended two active cadres of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) near Indo-Myanmar Border Pillar No. 85 in Tengnoupal district. The arrested were identified as Sinam Borish Singh, 22, of Imphal West, and Ningthoujam Meiraba Singh, 24, of Bishnupur district.



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Acting on intelligence inputs, three active KCP (PWG) cadres were nabbed from Wabagai Lamkhai in Kakching district the same day. The accused — Pechimayum Bidyarani Devi, 45, Khomdram Asha Devi, 42, and Thokchom Jiban Singh alias Taton, 51 — were reportedly engaged in extorting money from the public in the area. Four mobile phones were seized from them.

Security forces also recovered a cache of arms and explosives from Dampi Ridge near Moljang in Churachandpur district on August 12, including six single-barrel rifles, three long-range Pompi mortars, five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and a pair of combat shoes.

Authorities said combing operations, cordon-and-search activities, and area domination exercises are being conducted extensively in fringe and vulnerable zones across the state to curb insurgent and criminal activities.

Meanwhile, movement of 118 vehicles carrying essential supplies along NH-37 was secured with strict security measures, including armed convoys through sensitive stretches. Police set up 112 checkpoints across districts in both hill and valley areas, with no detentions reported during the checks.

The Manipur Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and warned that similar operations will continue to dismantle extortion rackets, insurgent groups, and criminal syndicates in the state.