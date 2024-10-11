To enhance security and maintain order, security forces have ramped up search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable districts of the state, including both hill and valley regions. These operations aim to ensure the safety of residents and prevent any untoward incidents amid ongoing tensions.

As part of these efforts, the movement of essential items has been closely monitored. Security forces have successfully facilitated the transit of 88 vehicles carrying essential supplies along NH-37 and 354 vehicles along NH-2. To bolster safety, strict security measures are implemented at all identified vulnerable locations, with security convoys provided for sensitive stretches of the highways.

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