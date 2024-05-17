Manipur Police arrested one active member of the proscribed outfit KCP (Taibanganba) organization from Imphal West who was identified as Laishram Ronen Singh (48 yrs).

He was involved in the extortion of money from shops located at Paona and Thangal Bazar.

From his possession, the following items were recovered:

i. 01(one) .32 pistol along with two magazines, 04(four) live round ammunitions, 02(two) mobile phones, 01(one) side bag grey in colour, a sum Rs. 2500/-(two thousand and five hundred) and 01(one) four-wheeler vehicle.



Also Read: Manipur: Security forces nab four KCP cadres on charges of extortion

On the otherhand, in successful joint operation conducted by Thoubal Police and the 33 Assam Rifles (AR) led to the apprehension of four active members of the proscribed outfit KCP (People War Group) from the bustling Yaripok Bazar area.

Spearheaded by OC/CDO Thoubal and under the vigilant supervision of ASP (OPS) Thoubal, this operation unfolded based on crucial intelligence inputs.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Sinam Bijen alias Mangang Meetei (38), Angom Ingo alias Apa Singh (53), Warepam Jayenta Singh (36), and Oinam Naocha alias Max Singh (24). All suspects were found to be deeply involved with the insurgent group KCP (PWG).

Law enforcement authorities seized a significant cache of incriminating evidence during the operation, including five mobile handsets, two 9mm pistols accompanied by 15 live rounds, five demand letters, as well as 20 rounds of 5.56mm and four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. Additionally, an A-Star car, painted white, was impounded.