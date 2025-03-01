Security forces deployed in Manipur's Wakan area are on high alert following a firing incident aimed at disrupting the prayer rituals at Kongba Maru Temple.

Combing operations, area sanitization, and area domination efforts were carried out in the Wakan Ridge and Mark Hills Ridge areas to restore security and maintain peace.

The Kuki Inpi-Saikul and village chiefs of Kuki villages in and around Wakan were summoned and sternly warned to refrain from causing disturbances. They were informed that severe action would be taken if such incidents occur again.

Efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the culprits responsible for the firing.

Security operations and area domination will continue to ensure peace and tranquility in the area. Additionally, security forces in the region have been briefed to remain vigilant and prepared to respond effectively in the event of any further violations.

Suspected Kuki militants launched a gun attack Friday morning at Kongba Maru Laipham temple in Imphal East, just one day after Meitei group Arambai Tenggol surrendered 246 weapons following Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's appeal to relinquish illegal arms.

According to sources, militants fired multiple rounds from a hilltop position at approximately 9:30 am, targeting devotees and a priest conducting traditional rituals at the temple. Despite the gunfire, the religious ceremony continued under security protection provided by state police and CRPF personnel.