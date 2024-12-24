Security forces conducted intensive search operations and area domination exercises across the fringe and vulnerable zones of hill and valley districts of Manipur on December 23 and recovered explosives along with arms and ammunitions.



During the operations in Lesiang village, Churachandpur District, a significant cache of explosives was recovered. The seized items included 40 meters of cordtex, nine improvised explosive devices (IEDs) equipped with nine detonators, one non-electric commercial detonator, and 30 cm of safety fuse.



The recovery underscores ongoing efforts to neutralize potential threats and ensure peace in the region. Security forces continue to remain vigilant to counteract any attempts at destabilization.





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